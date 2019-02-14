1937 ~ 2019

Fred Raymond Willoughby, beloved husband, dad, brother, friend and grandpa, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2019 in Midvale, Utah, with his cherished wife by his side. Fred was born in Utah County April 18, 1937, to Raymond Willoughby and Katherine Passey Peay. He graduated from Lincoln High School and later received a Master's degree in Criminal Justice.

He married Loretta Eames in 1969 and later divorced. Together they have a son, Gordon Willoughby and a daughter, Teri Willoughby. He later was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to Helen Chidester Parkin on September 15, 1978, and had 41 wonderful years together.

With his education, he was able to serve in many communities as a police officer and as an adjunct professor, teaching Criminal Justice. Fred dearly loved his country and all it stands for. He was always enthusiastic about the Constitution and taught seminars to teach others his passion.

As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was ever learning and always seeking the pathway to Christ. He made many wonderful friends while serving in his callings. Fred is a true brother to mankind and was always looking to help the down-trodden and those who were less-fortunate.

Survived by spouse, Helen Willoughby; children Gordon Willoughby and Teri Willoughby (Mel), Kathy Nielsen, Kim Hansen (Mark), Jenny Charlesworth, (Randy), Julie Rivera, (Manny), Brent Parkin, (Bobbi), Troy Parkin, (Kristen), Scott Parkin, (Tarri), sister; Peggy Lester and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Proceeded in death by step-daughter Debbie Pugmire and both parents.

A service will be held on Tuesday, February 19th in the Union Park 2nd Ward, 7500 S. 700 E., Midvale, UT. Prior to services, a viewing will be held from 10:00 - 11:30 am and funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm. Internment at Larkin Mortuary, 10600 S. 1950 E., Sandy, UT.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary