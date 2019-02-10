1952 ~ 2019

Gary Eyre Nelson, age 66, passed away February 3, 2019 at his home in Taylorsville, Utah.

He was born April 2, 1952 in Logan, Utah to Rolf August Nelson and Sylvia Smith Nelson.

He attended Viewmont High School and the University of Utah. He married Nancy (later divorced), Kathy (later divorced), and then married Susan Carling on February 17, 2007 in Eagle Mountain, Utah.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gary left his earthly journey with his family by his side after a valiant fight with cancer. Gary was both knowledgeable and passionate in everything he did, whether it be designing tools, developing programs, maintaining machines at

CNC Machine & Design, or in collecting antique guns and participating in target shooting matches,. He was the President of the Utah Gun Collectors Assoc., and a member of the ISSA, German Gun Club and the Utah Schuetzen Society. He also was a volunteer Range Officer at the Lee Kay Shooting Range for many years. He loved his family, and loved being involved with everything they did. He will be missed by many.

Surviving relatives include his wife Susan; Children: Steffanie (Jay), and Kelli (Chris); Siblings: Betsy (Kurt), Mike; Grandchildren: Olivia, Spencer, Clara, Anthony, Cody, Tyler, Brady, Ashlee, Keith; Two special Nieces: Jill (Michael), Catlin (Hector); Aunts and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by Parents Rolf and Sylvia, Grandparents, and Brother-in-law Gary Mongrain.

A Celebration of Life will take place February 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Lee Kay Shooting Center 6000 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gary was cremated at his request

