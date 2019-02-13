Gary Richard Smith

1942 ~ 2019

Gary Richard Smith, 76, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gary was the youngest child of Marion and Iris Smith and grew up in the Bay Area. He learned the importance of hard work from his father at an early age. He loved serving the people of Germany on his Church mission. Gary moved to Utah to pursue a degree in math education and graduated from Brigham Young University, later earning a Master's Degree from the University of Utah. He met and married Christy Stockton in the Oakland Temple in 1971. They are the parents of nine children, whom Gary and Christy raised to learn the importance of hard work, integrity, and kindness. Gary taught math for more than 30 years. With summers off, he loved to take his children camping, swimming, bike riding, and to play at the park. His creativity made ordinary activities lots of fun. Gary is known as Grandpa Smith to his grandchildren, whom he loved to spend time with. Throughout his life, he served in various callings in the Church and willingly and generously served his neighbors. One of his favorite callings was serving in the Jordan River Temple with his wife. Gary loved taking pictures, going on walks, mowing the lawn, riding motorcycles, washing his car, and riding his bike. He had a kind word for everyone he met.

Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, nine children, fifteen grandchildren, and numerous extended family members.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St, Murray, from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral will be held the following day, Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Vine Street Chapel, 363 E. Vine Street, Murray at 11 am (viewing prior at 10 am). Interment will take place at the Murray Cemetery.

A special thank you to the for their many years of advice and support. Thank you to Silverado Hospice, Beehive Homes of Draper and the Neighborhood House of Murray for your loving care.

