Our sweet and loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma Gayle Greenland Fawcett died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 12, 2019.

Gayle was born on November 29, 1936, in Nephi, Utah, to Richard Sidney and Zelda Bailey Greenland. She had two older brothers, Don and Jack, and she was the only girl. What a treasure she was to her family.

Her father worked for the Bureau of Land Management, which moved the family around a lot. Soon after she was born, they moved to Price for a few years. They then moved to Richfield, where she attended school through her Junior year of High School. For her Senior year, they moved to Salt Lake City, where she graduated from South High School in 1954.

During her Senior year in High School, she became a telephone operator for Mountain Bell in Salt Lake City, Utah. After graduation, Gayle wanted to move back to Richfield, but things went down a different path. On Labor Day, her friends LaRae Stanger, JoAnn Alvey, and Myrna Fawcett wanted Gayle to go up to Henefer, Utah, to go fishing and to attend the rodeo. That's were she meet the love of her life, Jerald Fawcett. They were engaged on July 4, 1958, and Sealed for all Time and Eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 27, 1959.

Gayle continued to work as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell until the birth of their first son. It was then that she received her dream job of being a wife and a mother.

What a blessing Gayle was to her own family, always loving and giving of herself when someone needed a helping hand. Gayle loved to can fruits and vegetables, and she was an excellent cook. She was especially known for her Christmas cookies and fried chicken.

Gayle was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many church callings, including primary secretary, young women secretary, stake primary secretary, library, news and views editor. She especially enjoyed serving as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple for almost 10 years. Gayle also enjoyed doing genealogy work and researched her line, starting with two brothers who came from England as orphans. Gayle loved her Savior and gave her all to Him.

Gayle is survived by the love of her life Jerald; sons, Robert (Lucy); Michael (Shelly); and Richard (Marcia); daughters, Gaylene Rose (Jeff) and LeAnn; 14 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Gayle was preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers, and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at Lakeside Dialysis for their loving care for the past 13 years.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 15, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, at the LDS chapel, 165 S. 1000 E., Bountiful, Utah. A viewing will be held before the funeral from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary