Gaylen Richard
Cowan
1944 ~ 2019
Gaylen Richard Cowan, age 74, passed away on January 31, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on February 25, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Russell and Edith Robinson Cowan. He married Hazel Ann Simmons on September 4, 1964 and have been married for fifty-four years.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Christine Burke; son, Richard Cowan; grandson, James Burke; brothers, Russell Cowan, Kaye Cowan, Gus Stanley, and Nick Stanley. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marlene Shannon, Dorothea Campbell, Bonita McDonald, Sandra Ward, Norma Daubert, and brother, Alvin Cowan.
A brief Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 4, 2019, beginning at 11AM at Le Jardin at the Rose Shop, 1910 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. To share condolences, visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019