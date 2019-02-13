|
|
George E. Haney Jr, age 97, of Filer, Idaho, died peacefully, surrounded by family, February 8th, 2019 in Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Filer LDS Church, 841 W Midway, Filer, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:45 am. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. For complete obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019