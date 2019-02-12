Gertrude (Trudy) Virginia Oliekan White

1932 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Gertrude (Trudy) Virginia Oliekan White, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 7, 2019, of congestive heart failure in Bountiful, Utah. Trudy was born on January 20, 1932, in Salt Lake City to Dirk Jan and Hesselina Kramer Oliekan. She graduated from West High School in 1949. Trudy and Melvin had seven daughters - Melany (Dewane) Wren, Blackfoot, Idaho; Janell (Mitch) Palmer (deceased), Nevada, Iowa; Lindy Spendlove (deceased); Heather Ann Anderson (Bountiful, Utah); Claudette (Scott) Harris, Forest Grove, Oregon; Shelly (Al) Call, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; and Sharlene (Leland) Morrill, Bountiful, Utah. Trudy was a loyal, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and aunt. Her family was everything to her. She lived a life of service and was very compassionate, caring and thoughtful to family, friends and neighbors. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. Trudy was a woman of many talents and a creator in so many ways. She was accomplished at crocheting, cake decorating, sewing, and painting. To all that knew her, she was a friend, listener, and teacher. Trudy was a true counselor, frequently knowing the right thing to say and at the right time. A favorite pastime of hers was shopping for hours with her daughters and granddaughters. Melvin and Trudy loved to take road trips - traveling across the United States many times, as well as a few trips out of the country. Her daughters could always count on her to know exactly what they were going through. She had an amazing memory of past events. Trudy will forever be known by her family as the "Energizer Bunny" and her "battery's life" was over. She has 38 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren (two more on the way). She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; siblings Charles, John and Frieda; daughters Janell and Lindy; and grandchildren Brad Wren and Trisha Holt. The family appreciated Adagio Hospice taking care of Trudy in her final days. A viewing and funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Orchard Stake Center, 3599 S. Orchard Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Public viewing will be from 9:00 am. - 10:45 am. Services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Trudy would like donations made to the LDS Church Humanitarian Aid Fund (ldsphilanthropies.org). Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019