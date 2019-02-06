Gwen Pincock Hartley

1932 - 2019

Gwen Pincock Hartley, 87, died February 1st in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born January 11, 1932 in Sugar City, Idaho to John Lewis Pincock and Verda Bair Preece. She married Fred Walter Hartley, Jr. on September 23, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she served in many callings, one being Relief Society President, and serving in the Jordan River Temple. Mom always enjoyed helping and serving others.

She is survived by her children: Walt & Jill Hartley, Scott & Sheree Hartley, Cindy & Rick Williams, Greg & Camille Hartley, and Michelle & Scott Davis, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and one brother -in-law. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred and son Keith.

A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S) on Friday February 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Saturday February 9, 2019 at 11:00 am with a public viewing one hour prior at the Little Cottonwood 9th Ward Chapel 1160 East Vine Street. Interment at Murray City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of Mom's Doctors and Care Givers, also for all the prayers & well wishes from Friends and Loved Ones.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019