Hazel Hofmann Nazelli

1923 ~ 2019

Hazel Hofmann Nazelli passed away peacefully February 4, 2019 from causes incident to age. Hazel was born December 18, 1923 to Timothy and Florence Coleman in Loma Linda, California.

Hazel had a rich childhood, surrounded by a large extended family that relished the California desert life. Her siblings Maxine, Glen and Dorothy helped around the family grocery store in Indio, California and always shared her pride in meeting General George Patton while his 7th Army was stationed just outside the town. She attended college at Maryland College for Women in Lutherville, Maryland, and often traveled to Baltimore to dance the jitterbug at the U.S.O. She returned home due to WWII, where she met George B. Hofmann Jr. They enjoyed a loving 45-year marriage as best friends and had two children. Hazel was a uniquely strong person, enduring most of her adult life legally blind but never letting that hinder her role as a great mother.

Hazel and George moved to Salt Lake City in 1948, where they resided until George's retirement in 1966. The moved to California, spending the years together in Ventura, Los Angles and finally Calimesa. A diet coke and playing cards kept her happy for hours as she played hearts and May I? with friends and family. George died in 1993. Hazel moved to Florida and met the second love of her life, Don Nazelli. Don and Hazel had many great years together before his passing.

Hazel is survived by her children, son George B Hofmann III (Sara) and daughter Karen Ferguson (Tom), sister Dorothy Butler, her three grandchildren George Hofmann IV, Heidi Prokop and Elizabeth Triolo, and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting The Children Center, at www.childrenscenterutah.org.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary