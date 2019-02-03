December 7, 1923 -

February 1, 2019

Salt Lake city, UT-Chocolate lover, world traveler, sassy Southern lady, Helen Preston Dolan Gainey, 95, peacefully moved on to her next adventure on February 1, 2019 encircled in abundant love. Always full of spirit, she displayed courage, gratitude, sense of humor, red fingernails and love of family to the end.

Helen was born December 7th 1923 in Lewisburg, WV. She met Dewey Heyward Gainey when he was sent to the nearby Army hospital to recuperate from injuries sustained during WWII. They married August 25th 1943. They worked hard together, starting and running several successful businesses across multiple states. In true Southern hospitality, their door was always open to family, strangers, and even Mormon missionaries. Her faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ sustained her and continues to bless the lives of those around her.

Children Sue Darling, Mike Gainey, Beth Tyrrell (Bob) and Julie Bakker (Rick); her 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren are all recipients of her unconditional love and support.

Helen was proceeded in death by her parents: James Elliott and Julia Preston Hayes Dolan; spouse: Dewey Heyward Gainey; siblings: Betty Harmon, Peggy Brubaker, James "Pete" Dolan, and Katherine Dolan; daughter-in-law: Bonnie Gainey; and infant great-grandchild: Ralph Tyrrell.

All are invited to join us in honoring the life and legacy of Helen on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 at Russon Brothers Mortuary 255 S. 200 E. Salt Lake City, UT at 12 o'clock pm with visiting from 10:30-11:30 pm.

The family would like to express gratitude to Helen's doctors, Highland Care and Valeo Hospice for their tender care that eased Helen's final days.



Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019