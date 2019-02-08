Howard Chipman Bradshaw

1921 ~ 2019

Howard Chipman Bradshaw died February 6, 2019 inside the home he constructed 60 years earlier. Howard was born to Jennie Chipman and Floyd Samuel Bradshaw on May 28, 1921 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada.

Howard lived a full and passionate life and was fortunate to have many interests. Nothing brought him more joy than sharing his passions with others.

As a young boy, he discovered a real love for the outdoors. He cultivated, nurtured and shared these interests throughout his life. On weekends in the winter he would shepherd an extended family of nieces, nephews, and neighbor kids to Brighton or Alta, where he would teach them all to ski. In the summer, it was boating trips where he encouraged all the kids to get "up" on water skis. In order to further share his joy of sports, he built a tennis court in the backyard, and was adamant that it always be open to anyone who wanted to play. He was an accomplished golfer. He loved his time with friends but golf was more than social; he was a lifelong student and teacher of the game.

Howard received a degree in business from the University of Utah and he later received a graduate degree from the University of Indiana. He was employed by American Savings & Loan and rose to become its President, and he served as a director for the Federal Home Loan Bank. While honored by these accomplishments, he seemed most proud of the many individuals and families who would years later express their gratitude for his willingness to make them a loan when the circumstances were less than ideal.

Howard had a passion for music. He met the love of his life, Afton Bradford Bradshaw, in the music building at the University of Utah when they were singing in the mixed-doubles quartet. They were married for 57 years prior to her death in 2006.

Howard loved art and painting. He continued to paint well into his 90's, often recreating landscapes of those places that he visited and loved.

When you have 97 birthdays, you are preceded in death by many. Most notably, Howard very much missed his wife Afton, his four sisters Dorothy, Jean, Faye, and Marge, his son Gary, and his parents Floyd and Jennie.

He is survived by his four children David, Susan, Jim and Alan, by 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

For 66 years, Howard attended the Monument Park 3rd, now Foothill 7th Ward. Funeral services will be held there at noon on February 13, 2019. (2215 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108.) Friends may greet the family at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

The family expresses immense gratitude to the many exceptional caregivers who allowed Howard to enjoy his final years at home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the U of U (including the Aileen Clyde 20th Century Women Legacy Archive). Online condolences at www.larkinmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019