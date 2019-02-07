Jack Winston Newton, 89 years old, passed away February 4, surrounded by family members and the love they have for him. He was born in Salt Lake City December 29, 1929, to Fred Miall Newton and Priscilla Humphreys Shaw, the youngest of three. His father passed away when Jack was four years old. Jack grew up at 1251 East 6th South, close to all the schools he attended, including East High and the University of Utah. He served in the Korean War as an engineer. He married Sylvia Ruth Clark December 26, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are parents of six children.

Jack graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Civil Engineering. His first job out of college was on construction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in California. His career included design engineering, construction management, property management, real estate, and five years in Germany working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Jack's highest priority was his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He did not consider himself a teacher, so his church callings were often in the scout program. All four of his sons and all ten of his grandsons reached the rank of Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife and children: Gregory Clark (Sally Nelson) Newton, Tigard, Oregon; William Fred (Bonnie Jonkman) Newton, Salt Lake City; Clay Robert (Kathryn Turner) Newton, Centerville; Diane (Patrick) Power, Bakersfield, California; Clifford Jack (Arvonne Palmer) Newton, Fruit Heights; and Leslie Ann (Brent) Reeder, North Logan. He is also survived by a foster daughter, Lori Mickelsen Cox and her family, as well as 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Fred Shaw Newton and his sister Betty Jane Newton Olsen.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Oak Hills Ward, 455 South 1200 East, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Saturday morning 11:45 am - 12:45 pm prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary