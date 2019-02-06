Janet Richards

Stewart

1927 ~ 2019

Janet Richards Stewart of East Millcreek, Utah returned to the loving arms of her sweetheart, Donald Dee Stewart, on Friday, February 1, 2019 surrounded by those who love her. From her birth on June 1, 1927, to her death, Janet nourished people around her with love, compassion, casseroles, and her homemade candies. She was born to Alice Coulam and Willard Brigham Richards Jr. and was the youngest of seven children.

As a child, Janet was gifted a lost lamb that she cared for with a baby bottle. Although the lamb, known as "Dopey," didn't live with Janet for long, Dopey invited a love for people to bloom inside her heart. From a very young age to her very last breath, Janet knew how to find the "little lost lamb" in everyone, and she always did her best to make everyone feel important, loved, and cherished. She was a great example of Christ like love and answered the Savior's call to "Feed my Sheep."

Janet graduated from South High School and later attended the University of Utah. Janet was working the switchboard for her father at Granite Furniture when Don took notice of her. It took a lot of courage for him to ask out the boss's daughter. Don proposed on Halloween night and they were married May 9, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. The two of them lived a love story life until the day Don died in 2009. We can only imagine the joy they must feel to be reunited once again.

Together, Don and Janet had six children - Brent, David, Don, Joel, Jana, and Alison. Janet believed that family was her circle of strength and she worked tirelessly to plan amazing holiday parties, weekly family home evenings (often accompanied with homemade ice cream), and weekend game nights to bring her family together. It was family knowledge that her door was always open for anyone that might unexpectedly stop by.

Janet's home was her favorite place to be and her heart found joy serving other people within its walls. She was well known for her traditional Christmas luncheon where she served the widows of the neighborhood. She was a gracious host to all who came to visit. She had a profound appreciation for the beauty of the mountains and would often escape the hustle of city life to enjoy her cabin in Mt. Aire. In her final days, Janet began to yearn for a home beyond the one where she had raised her children and welcomed her grandchildren. Her heart had outgrown this world and she was ready to return to her Heavenly home.

She is survived by her 6 children, 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Rosecrest First Ward, 3101 South 2300 East. Friends may visit with the family on Friday evening February 8, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and also at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the funeral service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. On line memories and Tributes can be sent to the family at www.holbrookmortuary.com

The family would like to extend gratitude to all who offered love to Janet during her final days, especially Inspiration Home Health & Hospice and her nurse Caitlin.



