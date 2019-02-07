Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Ricks Creek Ward building
1461 N. Main Street
Centerville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ricks Creek Ward building
1461 N. Main Street
Centerville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Max Jones


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Max Jones passed away at home the evening of February 4, 2019 with his wife by his side. Jerry was born in Miles City, Montana, on November 24, 1943, to Max and LaVerne Jones. He grew up in Lovell, Wyoming, hunting and fishing in and near the Big Horn Mountains. He also enjoyed playing on the basketball and football teams during his High School years. Jerry served a mission for The Church of Latter-day Saints in the New York Eastern States Mission. He attended and received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting at the University of Wyoming where he met his eternal sweetheart and companion, Sandra Birch; they were later married in the Logan Temple August 4, 1966. Jerry was a Director of Accounting at PacifiCorp for 30 years where he raised his family in Portland, Oregon, and later in Centerville, Utah. He loved his family and spent much of his time enjoying fishing, camping and card games with them. Jerry loved his children and grandchildren and tried to attend every event he could to support them.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Birch Jones and their six children, Greg Jones (Wendy), Marc Andrus (Rusty), Jeff Jones (Raenell), Lynne Biehler (Brandon), Jennie Murri (Jason), and Michelle Fulks (Tony) and 20 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ron and Oren Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and LaVerne Jones.
We would like to thank the emergency responders and for the love expressed by friends, family and neighbors during this time.
Funeral services at Ricks Creek Ward building, 1461 N. Main Street Centerville, UT., on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm with a viewing prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30. Interment-Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.