In Loving Memory

On the morning of January 29th, 2019, Jim McGreevy passed after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. As with many things in his life, he beat the odds in his illness, but to his family those years vanished far too quickly. He passed at home in the presence and embrace of his two daughters.

A general surgeon and a native of Pittsburgh, Jim moved to Salt Lake City in 1981 when he accepted a position as Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Utah. In 1983, he became the Program Director of the University of Utah General Surgery Residency Program, and he later served as the Chief of Surgery at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center. In addition, he was a Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and commander of the 419th Medical Squadron at Hill Air Force Base and he deployed three times to the Middle East. He was equally passionate about surgery, teaching, and flying, and he devoted himself wholeheartedly to these pursuits.

Jim was an inspired, spirited man who chased every dream and never wasted a single moment. He was a wild adventurer, a captivating storyteller, and a devoted father. He encouraged others to recognize beauty in the mundane, to value relationships above all else, and to savor every moment of joy in this transitory life. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched with his infectious elan.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 23rd, 2019, at 11AM in the Orangerie room at Red Butte Gardens. All are welcome. To honor his dedication to surgical education, a memorial fund has been established at the University of Utah School of Medicine, to be known as The James M. McGreevy, MD Memorial Fund for the General Surgery Residency. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the fund. Donations of support may be made by calling the University's Development Office at 801-581-3720, or else may be addressed to: Division of General Surgery; Attn: Lawrence Mauck; 30 North 1300 East, 3B110; Salt Lake City, Utah 84123. Please share a favorite memory of Jim with his family at: [email protected]

