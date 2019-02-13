Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Fork Ward Building
4297 N 3300 E,
Liberty, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
North Fork Ward Building
4297 N 3300 E,
Liberty, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
North Fork Ward Building
4297 N 3300 E,
Liberty, UT
John Albert "Jack" Nipko


John Albert "Jack" Nipko Obituary
1945 ~ 2019
Jack passed away Feb.10, 2019 after a short but courageous battle with liver cancer. Jack died at the age of 73, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Carolie Thompson Nipko; his children, Tucker Nipko (Sherry), Chet Nipko (Jamie), Brook Nipko (Amy), Robyn Clark (Brad), Jonette Garcia (Toby), Reeni Crowther (Lance), sister Mary Wade and brother Jeff Nipko.
Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Tucker Nipko; his mother, Flossie Mae Nipko: and his Father, Roy Nipko DVM.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the North Fork Ward Building, 4297 N 3300 E, Liberty, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the church and from 12 to 1245 pm before the service on Saturday. Interment, Meadow View Cemetery, Eden, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2019
