Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
John Carroll
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bennion 19th Ward
6250 South 2200 West
Taylorsville, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bennion 19th Ward
6250 South 2200 West
Taylorsville, UT
Taylorsville, UT -John Gordon Carroll, Sr. passed away in his home February 7, 2019. Survived by his wife Sharon, children Lori (Kevin) Nielson, John (Sonja) Carroll, Brian (Mindy) Carroll and his favorite grand and great grandchildren. Viewing Monday, February 11th 6-8:00 PM at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South. Funeral Services Tuesday, February 12th 11:00 AM, Bennion 19th Ward Chapel, 6250 South 2200 West with a viewing one hour prior to the service. For full obituary please visit www.valleyviewfh.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019
