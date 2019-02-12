|
|
Jon Cornell Black
1948 ~ 2019
Our beloved dad, brother and friend, Jon, passed away suddenly on February 9, 2019. Jon was born December 14, 1948 to Edward G & Louise Sandberg Black (Kimball). Jon graduated from Millard High School. Jon served in the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1971. He loved sports and played quarter back for the Utah Utes in 1968. He married Kim Star in 1980 and later divorced. They together had a son, Jacob.
Jon is survived by son Jake (Ashlee), grandson Jordan, brother Michael (Janet) Oregon and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents and his stepfather George Kimball.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. Family and friends may call Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2019