Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Joseph Grant
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
4407 S. Fortuna Way (3695 E.)
Salt Lake, UT
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
4407 S. Fortuna Way (3695 E.)
Salt Lake, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
4407 S. Fortuna Way (3695 E.)
Salt Lake, UT
View Map
Joseph Grant
Joseph William Grant


1927 - 2019
Joseph William Grant Obituary
Joseph William Grant, Jr.
1927 - 2019
Joseph William Grant, Jr. (Bill) passed away at home on Tuesday, February 5th.
Bill was born on August 16, 1927. He attended LDS Business College and the University of Utah. He served in the U.S. Navy during the close of WWII. Bill was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served missions to Great Britain, San Diego, LDS Business College, and in the Salt Lake Mission. He served as bishop and member of the stake presidency. Bill was employed by Bristol Myers Products for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Robinson Grant and children: Karen, (Eric Brown); Steven, (Debbie); Janet, (Leonard Plaizier); Susan, (Ken Foster); Bruce, (Susan); Ruth, (Gardner Reid); and David, (Tracy). His posterity includes 26 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 11, at 11:00 at 4407 S. Fortuna Way (3695 E.) in Salt Lake. Friends may call on Sunday the 10th, at the same address from 5:00-7:00 and on Monday from 9:45-10:45 prior to services. The family wishes to extend gratitude to Canyon Hospice for their tender care and to nurse Heather Bryner. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
