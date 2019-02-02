1936 ~ 2019

Joyce Sorensen Mumford, 82, recently of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, in her sleep at Hershey Medical Center, with her loving husband of 60 years and family by her side. She was born September 21, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, the daughter of the late Wilford H. Sorensen and Maude Genave Meldrum Sorensen. During her life she lived and traveled all over the world as a result of her husband's military career and later as an 'elite member' of the Princess Cruise Line's "Captains Circle".

Joyce was a driven woman with strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous capacities, most notably in Relief Society and as ward organist. Second to the gospel was her unwavering love and support of her cherished husband and "3 boys". Dear to her heart was also a serving spirit. She was an accomplished seamstress and baker earlier in life and used these talents to tirelessly serve family, friends, and even complete strangers. If she saw a need, she filled it regardless of circumstances. In later years she saw a systemic need in the local Carlisle area for how we educated struggling students and sought a master's degree in secondary education. During these studies she came across the "Color Code" and ultimately started a home business and became a consultant for the Color Code Incorporated. She uniquely linked movement patterns to the "Color Code" to assist students (but especially those struggling in school and life) markedly improving not only their studies but also providing hope for a better future. She believed there was no problem that could not be mastered by love, identifying a person's color code, diligence, and hard work.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Colonel Jay Crezee Mumford of Carlisle, three sons: Jay C. Mumford II and his wife Jasmin of Berkley, CA; Jeffrey S. Mumford and his wife Diane of Post Falls, ID; and James R. Mumford and his wife Liberty of Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren: Paige, Christopher, Jacqueline, Zachary, Brooklyn, and Kyle; her sister Grace Anderson, her sister Joane Sandberg and her husband Robert Sandberg and her brother Grant Sorensen and his wife Dona. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Wanda, Wilma, Raymond, Ruth, Carole and Bruce.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until noon followed by Memories of Mom from noon to 1 pm.

A private burial will then be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



