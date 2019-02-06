1944 ~ 2019

Julie Nielsen Skousen was born on February 24, 1944, the second daughter of Stan and Lois Nielsen. She passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2019. Her life was one of love and service. She was a friend to many, a marvelous wife, mother, and grandmother. Her passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who knew her.

Julie was born in Provo, Utah, and graduated from Provo High School. She was a wonderful homemaker, making all who came to the Skousen home feel at home and part of the family. Jules, as she was known by many, exhibited pure Christ-like love to all who crossed her path.

Julie was also a fabulous cook, known especially for her orange and cinnamon rolls, homemade chocolates, and just about any other item taken from one of her more than 2 dozen cookbooks and then given the special Jules' touch.

Julie was married and sealed to K. Fred Skousen in the Manti Utah Temple on July 22, 1964. She devoted her life to serving her family and friends and to serving in various capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, most recently as Librarian "advisor" and "candy giver" in the Highland 5th Ward. Julie is survived by her husband, children - Rick (Julie) Skousen, Todd (Jolynn) Skousen, Bret (Jennifer) Skousen, Mark (Marisa) Skousen, Jeff (Tricia) Skousen, and Whitni (Matthew) Smith, 35 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren with another on the way.

A public viewing will be held at the Nelson Family Mortuary (4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah) on Friday, February 8, from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 11:00 am at the Highland Utah Central Stake Center (5853 W. 10400 N., Highland, Utah) with a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 am. Burial will be at the East Lawn Cemetery following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to contribute to the Now I Can Foundation, of which our little granddaughter Sophie is a poster child.

