In Loving Memory
Karma Cullimore Hughes (94), daughter of Lloyd and Odessa Cullimore of Provo, Utah passed away peacefully with her children at her side on January 19, 2019. Her siblings were Georgia Faux, Kay Wallace, Lloyd Cullimore Jr. and Anne Decker. She was a remarkable woman, deeply loved by all, generous, joyous, witty, and wise. For more information and condolences please go to indianafuneralcare.com. Private services will be held by immediate family only.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019