Katherine "Kate" Spencer

1946-2019

Katherine "Kate" Montague Spencer, passed away February 9, 2019 in Murray, Utah. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah January 8, 1946. Daughter of Rulon LaMar and LaVinna Harrison Montague.

Kate graduated from Jordan High School where she was actively involved with Charlonian Club. She attended LDS Business College where she studied business and travel.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Kate was a traveling enthusiast and her career mirrored that.

Survived by former spouse (and the love of her life) Stephen Spencer; children Travis (Carmen) and Amy (Geoff); and six grandchildren. Brother Danny Montague and sisters Donna Weaver, Marilyn Heath, Cheryl Archuletta and Gerrie Seele. She is also survived by 29 nieces and nephews and her lifelong friend Diane Petersen Stoker.

Preceded in death by both parents and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Fiddler's Elbow, 1063 East 2100 South.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 12, 2019