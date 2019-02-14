Kathleen Larson Clawson

1928-2019

Kathleen Larson Clawson returned home on February 10, 2019.

She was the first daughter born to Verno Ellis and Rachel Larson on April 21, 1928.

Mom was our beautiful red-haired, amber eyed songbird. Her family gathered 'round the piano evenings and sang together while Mom played. She sang in choirs and musicals, winning a vocal competition with beautiful soprano voice at Weber State with her solo "O Mio Bambino". Later on, she sang in the Robert Southwick Chorale. In her later years she loved listening to Alfie Boe, Music and the Spoken Word and harp, flute and violin concerts given by her grand-daughters over the telephone. These were special times where she would share memories triggered by listening to the songs of her youth, often beginning the memory with an excited "that's a WWII song."

Married Boyd Elijah Clawson, and they blessed the world with six remarkable children; Paul, Jeff, Lisa, Kathy (Scott) Bushman, Maureen and Melinda (Nicholas) Cavallaro.

Mom loved being a grandmother (23), great-grandmother (42), and great-great grandmother (1). Her calendar was filled with the birthdays of her family. She took special care to send a card or call to extend birthday wishes. With one great-grandchild and great-great grandchild on the way.

Mom loved the following; serving in the Salt Lake City Temple, getting up at 3:30 am on Saturdays for 13 years, miniature objects de 'art, motor boat rides, her Sunday Gospel study group, her set-in stone rendezvous with her coiffeur, angel food cake, and a fairytale Christmas Eve in the Bavarian Alps with family. She loved receiving art works from her highly artistic family, shared the joy of rock collecting with others and enjoyed her big recliner.

The word "meticulous" and "Mom" are synonymous. When she did something it was excellent, from ironing, cross stitching, and crocheting. She liked to do crossword puzzles to keep her mind active. Her recipes for caramel popcorn and scotcheroos are the world's finest….and still being made and eaten by appreciative family and friends in far lands.

A special thank you to her family, friends, hospice care givers and a special thanks to Paul who watched over her until she went home.

Services will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Foothill 6th Ward (2215 E Roosevelt Avenue). Friends may visit Saturday from 10:30 - 11:45 am at Foothill 6th ward. Interment at Lehi City Cemetery. Funeral services provided by Larkin Sunset Lawn.



