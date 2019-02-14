Kay Bowden

1958 - 2019

The most favorite human of all time passed away on Sunday, February 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after her three-year long battle with breast cancer.

Roberta Kay Russell was born to Robert James and Ellen Louise Thomas Russell on March 6th, 1958 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. As the middle child, Kay loved to cleverly push the limits. Kay married the love of her life, Robert Cedric Bowden II, on August 12, 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple after a long six-week engagement.

Kay is survived by her husband, Bob, her children Angela (Curtis) Timothy, Bobby, Jordan (Meghan), Kevin (Tasha) and her little angel Alex. Her mother Louise, and sisters Elaine and Laurie. Finally she is survived by her grandchildren Fischer (Hannah), Mitchell, Stockton, Emma, Crew, Bentley, Beckett, Jacoby, Oliver and Markie. She is preceded in death by her dad, Robert James Russell and grandbaby Khara.

Kay served others in many capacities, with Special Needs Mutual being her most favorite. Her quick wit and funny personality made her the life of the party. Fierce dog-lover and cat tolerator, there was always room for "one more", even a biting pig or runaway tortoise.

Whether she was designing works of art thru sugar cookies or writing a clever editorial to the Trib, her creative drive was endless.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Murray 15th Ward Chapel, 5555 South 700 West, Murray, UT. Viewings will be held on Friday evening from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the Ward. Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Sandy, UT.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary