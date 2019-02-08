|
1947 ~ 2019
Keith Wayne Peck passed away February 1st, 2019 at age 71 in Salt Lake City, after a long illness. Born on December 11, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Kenneth and Merna Hollands Peck. He served as an MP in the U.S. Army at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany. He was a Policeman and worked at Kaman Industries prior retirement. He loved his time in Delta, boating and skiing. Enjoyed lunch on Tuesdays with his Dad and the retired policemen. He was a Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather. He is survived by Father Ken, Brothers Dave (Shauna) and Mikel, Sister Kandy, and Daughter Christina Rapp. Preceded in death by his Mother. Celebration of life will be announced.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 8, 2019