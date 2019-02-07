|
|
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019. Kent was born in Murray, Utah on October 15, 1940 to Wayne and Maurine Saxey. On February 4, 1965 Kent married Judy Alder, the love of his life, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holladay 25th Ward, 4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East), Holladay; where friends and family can visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment at Kaysville City Cemetery. Full obituary and online guestbook available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019