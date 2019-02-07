Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East)
Holladay, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holladay 25th Ward
4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East),
View Map
Kent Harris Saxey


Kent Harris Saxey
Kent Harris Saxey Obituary
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019. Kent was born in Murray, Utah on October 15, 1940 to Wayne and Maurine Saxey. On February 4, 1965 Kent married Judy Alder, the love of his life, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holladay 25th Ward, 4650 South Naniloa Drive (2800 East), Holladay; where friends and family can visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment at Kaysville City Cemetery. Full obituary and online guestbook available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
