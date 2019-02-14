1943 ~ 2019

Kermit Wayne Miller, 75, passed away at his home, February 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born in Murray, Utah to Kermit M. and Thora C. Miller, May 6, 1943, the second of five children.

Wayne married Kathy Peterson in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised four sons; Gary (Jen), Mark (Danna), Andy (Mauri), and Chris (Amber). They have 20 cherished grandchildren.

By trade, Wayne was an electrical engineer. He loved gardening and motorcycling and enjoyed his cars.

Survived by his family, his brother, Doug, and his Sister, Eileen.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Sherm and Ed.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00am at the River 6th Ward, 7350 S. 1300 W., West Jordan, Utah. Viewing will take place on Friday, February 15th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, February 16th from 9:30am to 10:30am.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary