After a valiant battle with cancer, Laurine Stratton Stephenson passed on February 12, 2019, rejoining her parents Willard and Mary Stratton, and leaving behind her husband, Craig Stephenson; her children, Hilary (Neil) Atkinson and Daniel (Jessica) Cooley; and her siblings: Roark (Becky) Stratton, Sabrina (David) Dudley, and Kyle Stratton.

Laurine was born to Willard and Mary in Cedar City, Utah, on December 13, 1951. She had a happy childhood in Cedar City and later in Holladay, Utah. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1970 and attended the University of Utah and Colorado State University where she studied literature. Laurine loved being a student and remained an avid learner throughout her life.

Laurine's life was rooted in her family. Laurine met and married Craig Cooley while attending the University of Utah and had two children, Hilary and Daniel. The family lived in Bountiful, Utah and for a short time in Celle, Germany, after which time Laurine and Craig amicably separated.

Laurine married the love of her life, Craig Stephenson, on October 14, 1996, and she was sealed to him in the Bountiful Utah Temple on August 16, 2012. Laurine and Craig lived happily for over twenty years in Bountiful, Utah. They enjoyed gardening (or as she called it, "dirt therapy"), going on big and small adventures, "putzing" around their home, and spending time with each other and family, including their five grandchildren, who affectionately knew Laurine as "Grammie."

Laurine worked hard and served others. She had a successful 24-year career in retail management, earning many awards due to her excellence in training and leadership. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Laurine completed two missions: one in an inner-city ward with her husband and an extended three-year mission at the Church's Family History Library. Laurine enjoyed her church callings and served in leadership positions in the Relief Society and in the stake, but her greatest joy was working with the young women and the activity day girls.

Laurine was passionate about the arts and literature with a special love of the classics. She founded a book club in 1986 that continues to this day. Most of all, Laurine was passionate about relationships with others, cultivating friends wherever she went. She loved easily and laughed often. Always seeking to improve herself and others, Laurine will be remembered for the beautiful things her caring touch created-whether roses grown in the garden, "Reenie's rolls" baked in the oven, or loving memories etched in the hearts of those who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a closed casket remembrance on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT 84010. A second closed casket remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Bountiful Shadows Ward Chapel, 1476 N. 300 W., Bountiful, UT 84010, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery. The family gives special thanks to the amazing staff at the IMC hospital that helped care for Laurine during her final days. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

