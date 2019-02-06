In Loving Memory

Leila, our dearly loved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Friend passed away on February 1st 2019, peacefully in her sleep in the arms of her loving husband of 70 years.

She was born in Salt Lake City, the eighth of ten children, to William Alfred and Annie Esmeyer Limb. She was a graduate of East High School and later had a successful career as a bookkeeper at FW Woolworths, JC Penney, Univ. of Utah, and Britton's Truck stop.

Leila met the love of her life, Gordon P. Bischoff in 1948 and married him February 9th 1949. They raised two children, Claudia (Smith) and Dennis along with 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Some of the things that she loved the most were being with her family at Bear lake, Jackson Hole, on cruises or her favorite, Christmastime. She also loved gardening and working in her yard where she won several awards for "most beautiful yard" from West Valley City. One of her most favorite pastimes was shopping. Not for herself but for gifts for others, especially at Hallmark cards where she bought thousands of cards to send to everyone she knew for every holiday.

She is survived by her husband Gordon P Bischoff, Sister Myrna, Brother John, children Claudia (David) Smith, Dennis (Jeri) Bischoff, grandchildren Craig, Justin, Becky, Mike, Nic, Jason and her 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday February 11th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial 3401 S. Highland Dr. Viewing is at 9:45-10:45 followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Estates 6500 S Redwood Road.

Online condolences can be left at http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/saltlaketribune/obituary.aspx?n=leila-bischoff&pid=191458197&fhid=11609

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you do something special with your loved ones. You never know how long you have them.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019