1937 ~ 2019

Lelah (Lee) Kay Wright Duke passed away February 5, 2019 in North Ogden Utah at the age of 81, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 23, 1937 in Brigham City, Utah to Eunice Isaacs and Jack Earl Wright. Lee married Harold Clyde Duke Jr. January 10, 1957 in San Diego California. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. From the beginning to the end of Lee's disease process, Harold cared for her around the clock with love, dignity, compassion, and respect.

Lee is survived by her loving husband Harold and her five children: Rebecca Kay (Brian) Crockett Farmington Utah, Roberta Jane (Steve) Ostler Belize, Michael Alan (Karen) Duke Centerville Utah, Linda Lee Duke Moab Utah, and Jeffery Lynn (Julie) Duke Mountain Green Utah. There are 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Lee is the oldest of 5 children: Jacquelyn Wright Lee, Kenneth Scott Wright (Connie), Donald Everett Wright (Wendy), and Donna Ellen Wright Weaver (Craig).

She was preceded in death by both parents, in laws, brother Ken, and a great-grandson (Aiden).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday February 11, 2019 at the North Ogden 4th Ward, 1791 North 600 East, North Ogden Utah. A viewing will be held on Sunday February 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden Utah and from 10 to 10:40 a.m. prior to services Monday at the church. Interment in the Willard Precinct Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard Utah

Special thank you to Huntsman Cancer Institute Medical and Nursing staff, and to hospice nurse Russell from Ogden Intermountain Healthcare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Fund.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019