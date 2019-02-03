Lenora Lucretia Baggett Jensen

1934 ~ 2019

Lenora Lucretia Baggett Jensen departed this life on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the age of 85. Lucretia was born on December 23rd, 1934, in Tallahassee, Florida, to Charlie and Hattie Baggett. She was the 2nd of 5 children and the self-proclaimed "runt" of the family. Her family relocated to Salt Lake City when she was still young and she attended West High School. Lucretia played the piano and sang in a beautiful soprano voice. She shared her musical talents throughout her life. She loved to dance and loved fun. She attended Brigham Young University, where she met her husband at a BYU vs. U of U ball game (he was playing in the U of U band). She married Ronald W. Jensen in the Salt Lake Temple on August 31, 1956. Theirs was a love story that lasted 62 years. Together they supported each other, their children and the U of U sports teams, in that order. Lucretia was a kind and loving lady who gave of herself freely and looked for opportunities to help those around her. She loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes from one of the many cookbooks in her collection. She was a mom who was always available to give rides, teach cooking skills, sew a dress and care for grandchildren. She planned many parties and entertained frequently in her later years. Lucretia loved gardening, had a green thumb and a yard that was greatly admired. She is preceded in death by husband, Ronald, and son, Steven. She is survived by daughters Lyn Warnick (LaMond) and Darlene Cardon (John), daughter-in-law, Marilyn Jensen, brother, Dick Baggett, and grandchildren Emily, Justin, Jennifer, Jeff, Scott, Melonie, Josh, Caleb and Jacob, as well as 10 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. There will be a viewing on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church at 700 East 7500 South. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon. Mrs. Jensen will be interred at Elysian Gardens Cemetery.

www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary