Leo Frederick Luckau

Layton, UT-Leo Frederick Luckau passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at home, of natural causes. He was born August 13, 1941, the son of Vera Genevieve and Fred Herman Luckau. Leo loved life. He had many hobbies and loved his family more than anything. One of his greatest passions was taking his grandkids fishing. Leo was a machinist by trade and enjoyed tinkering, building and gardening. He loved to tell stories and always wanted to write books, working on one recently he would have loved to have published. When his kids were young, kids from the neighborhood would come by for story time on the front lawn. He would also mow paths in the grass for kids to play tag. Most of all, he loved to share his knowledge of how to fix things with his kids and grandkids. He loved doing genealogy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Christ. He loved to learn new things and talk to people and we envision he is doing a lot of that in Heaven. Leo will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His smile would make others smile and he had a fun and warm personality.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Renee Esplin Luckau; children Dennis (Terry) Luckau, Adam (Jules) Ronan, Kris (Jim) Cooper, Steve Luckau, Brian (Amy Jo) Luckau, Amy (Nate) Brown; 15 wonderful grandchildren; and siblings Kathy Sinclair, Robert Luckau and Mike King.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with a viewing from 10:30-12:30 at the Westbrook 3rd Ward Chapel on 6530 S Dixie Dr. (3710 W) in West Jordan.

Interment will be at Memorial Estates Mountain View, 3115 E Bengal Blvd. (7800 S), Cottonwood Heights. Please visit www.memorialutah.com to read Leo's obituary in full and share memories with the family.



