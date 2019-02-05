Lewis Max Cranney

1949 ~ 2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Lew was born to Adelbert Max and Barbara Janet Lewis Cranney on November 10,1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the third of five children: Patricia, Elizabeth, Janet and Alan. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served many positions throughout his life including a mission to the Northern States. He married Sherrill Stowe in the Salt Lake Temple on August 11, 1972.

He is survived by his wife; and three children, Matthew (Loni), Nathan (Susan), Gavin (Brooke); and six grandchildren. He loved people and was well-liked by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family and with the grandchildren he adored. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Spring Creek 21st Ward, 878 West Center Street, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.

