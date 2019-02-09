Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens Episcopal Church
4515 South 3200 West
West Valley City, UT
February 16, 1940 ~ December 12, 2018
Lonnie Bruce Alley was born February 16, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gloria Roupe Alley and Clyde Barton Alley. He died December 12, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The young family moved to Townsend, Montana in 1943. Lonnie Bruce graduated from Broadwater County High School in 1958. He went on to attend the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana where he met his wife Dorothy Hard. Lonnie is a graduate of the University of Utah where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Physics/Mathematics and a Masters Degree in Geophysics. He retired from ATK/Promontory where he was a staff scientist.
Lonnie is survived by his wife; his three children Rachel (John) Phillips, Gwen Alley, and Bryan Alley; his grandchildren Tom Jennings, Jared Jennings, and Kristen Alley; his sisters Mary OHern and Robin Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom Alley.
A memorial service will be held on his birthday February 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 4515 South 3200 West, West Valley City, Utah. His ashes will be buried at Deep Creek Cemetery in his home town, Townsend, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
