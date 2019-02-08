Lorayne J. Harris

90 Years Loved

Lorayne J. Harris was born March 19,1928 in Wilford Idaho. Passed peacefully January 31,2019. It's difficult to turn the page, when you know someone won't be in the next chapter, But our life story must go on! Love shared, Love given, precious Mother, Grandma, Aunt, Sister, Friend... begins our chapter of what we have learned From this Grand and Beautiful Lady, She Knew without hesitation that a loving Heavenly Father loved her, And she loved him! Blessing the lives of parents...Wealthy Jane Pincock Johnson Roberts And Raymond Kenneth Johnson. Siblings, Donna, Alene, Mildred, Kay, and Karin. Married L. Grant Harris and later divorced. Blessed with 5 daughters, Jana Simons, Kathy (Lonnie) Stone, Debbie (Bruce) Danjanovich, (Marcie(Bill) King, Margo Harris (Jillian). She dearly loved 12 Grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren. What we once enjoyed and deeply loved...we can never lose. For all that we love deeply becomes part of us. Rest In Peace, sweet Mom, Rest In Peace.

Friends and family may pay respects Sunday, Feb 10 2019 5:00-7:00 pm. At Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S 700 E. Draper Ut. All are invited to join us in Honoring the Life and Legacy Of Lorayne J. Harris, on Monday, Feb 11 2019 11:00 am at the Mt Jordan Stake Center 9331 S 300 E. Sandy, Ut. Prior to service, friends and family can pay respects from 9:45-10:45 am. www.goffmortuary.com

