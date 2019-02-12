Luann M. Rudelich

1954 ~ 2019

On Friday, February 8, 2019, LuAnn Miller Rudelich, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 64 after a long battle with leukemia. She fought this disease with courage, strength, optimism, and a sense of humor-just the way she lived her entire life. But it was her unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father's eternal plan that sustained her throughout.

LuAnn was born on April 6, 1954 in Whittier, California and was raised there until she moved to Utah to attend Brigham Young University. On November 27, 1981, she married Nick J. Rudelich in South Jordan, Utah and their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they built a wonderful life in Sandy, Utah, where they raised their four incredible children, Jayme, Christopher, Luke and Hanna. LuAnn served actively in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in a variety of callings. She loved teaching Sunday School and serving in the Relief Society. But it was her calling as a temple worker at the Draper Temple that most inspired her and she continued that work until she became too ill to do so. LuAnn's life was "wonderful" as she once described it. She loved attending Jazz games with Nick, traveling to Hawaii with her family, and taking care of the family's beautiful yard. But, most of all, she loved Christmas. Every year, she enjoyed decorating the house, inside and out, and she hung beautiful stockings on the mantle-for her children, grandchildren and Nick. She would say that her life was not important in the grand scheme of things, but she was wrong. To so many, she was everything. LuAnn always believed that her divine calling was as a wife and mother-and she fulfilled this calling each and every day with her abiding love, constant support, genuine kindness and unfailing humor. While her physical presence will be missed more than words can say, she will continue this divine calling within the walls of her families' homes forever. "All is well, all is well."

LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorna Miller, and her sweet grandson, Nicholas. She is survived by her husband, Nick, their four children, Jayme (Paul) Swint, Christopher (Nydia) Nelson, Luke (Kristin) Rudelich, and Hanna (Brian) Kofoed, twelve grandchildren, her brothers, David Miller and Gil Miller, her sister, JoLynn Kania, and numerous nieces and nephews. Our sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at LDS Hospital for their kindness and support throughout LuAnn's many stays there.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the Granite View Stake Center, 9880 south, 3100 east, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday, February 15 from the hours of 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 east, 10600 south, Sandy, Utah and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 am at church. Interment will take place at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019