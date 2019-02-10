|
|
Lyle "K" Cressall
1933 ~ 2019
Our sweet Father, Lyle "K" Cressall, age 85, was reunited with his loving wife, Erma Lee Prescott Cressall on February 6, 2019. He was born on March 31, 1933, in Burley, Idaho to George Alvin and Cora Kidman Cressall. He married Erma Lee Prescott on July 12, 1954 in the Logan Temple. He was a devoted husband and father.
Lyle is survived by his children Catherine (Warren) Loveless, Debera (Buck) Sharples, Christopher (Cyndi) Cressall, Steven (Karen) Cressall, Karen (Troy) Oborn, 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, his brother Calvin C. Cressall and his sister Coraleen Gamble. He is preceded in death by his wife, Erma Lee Prescott Cressall, his parents, his much loved Grandson Sean Christopher Cressall, and three siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Sandy Utah Central Stake, Park Ward building at 1050 Galena Drive, Sandy, Utah at 11:00 am. A viewing will proceed the services from 9:30-10:45 am. Interment will be at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Please see memorialutah.com for the full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019