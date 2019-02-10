Marie Weston

Humphrey

1918 ~ 2019

Sandy, Utah-Utah Centurion

Marie Weston Humphrey, who celebrated her 100th birthday on February 19, 2018, passed away peacefully Monday, February 4, 2019.

Born in Laketown, Rich County, Utah, Marie was the eldest child of Albert Robinson Weston and Elda Elizabeth Dixon. Her childhood and youth were spent in the Bear Lake area.

Marie authored the most comprehensive history of Rich County and the Bear Lake area in her book "Heart of the Children" Her greatest resource was pioneers, whose memories painted a rich tapestry of pioneer life and culture of the 19th Century in this area. She also authored several other family histories, and wrote a book of poetry. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Marie married Rufus William Humphrey in the Logan Temple on January 10, 1940.They were blessed with five children--Rufus Albert, Penelope, Neall Weston, Rosemarie,and Jon Ralph.

She is survived by all of her children, and their spouses; Albert (Sharlene), Penelope (Charles Brukl), Neall (Leslie), Rosemarie, and Jon Humphrey (Sandra); eighteen grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren.

A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she and her husband Rufus devoted their lives serving their church.. She was preceded in death by husband Rufus in May 1993.

She will be reunited and laid to rest, alongside her husband Rufus, on her 101st birthday in the Laketown Cemetery overlooking Bear Lake.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Sandy Regional for their tender care--especially Diana.

A Viewing and Memorial will be held at the East Building, 586 East 8400 South, Sandy, Utah on Friday, February 15, 2019. Viewing 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Memorial 12 to 1 p.m.

