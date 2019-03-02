Marilyn Vivian Grandinetti

1941 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, UT-It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our feisty, sassy mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many throughout her life. She passed away early Monday morning with her daughter Teri by her side. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marilyn was born on April 9, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James and Vivian McKean. She is survived by her children Mark (Trina) Grandinetti, Teri (Mike) Italasano, Mike Grandinetti, 4 grandchildren Tori (Logan) Locke, Chris Grandinetti, Tessa (Taani) Fisilau, Riley Grandinetti and 3 great grandchildren, Molly and Calvin Locke, and Sano Fisilau, sister Jeanie Stroud, and brother Jerry McKean. Mom, we rejoice in the knowledge that you are finally free of your earthly pains and are once again able to use those feet to dance and run and chase great grandkids still waiting to come here. Keep that feisty spirit going until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.



