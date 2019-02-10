|
Marilyn Kay Christensen
"Momma Kay"
Marilyn Kay Christensen our loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on February 4, 2019; she was 72. She was born on March 25, 1946 to Edward C. Glen and Evelyn Mayer in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. On October 7, 1961 she married Gordon Garner; and later divorced on July 10, 1982. On April 19, 1991, Kay married her soulmate, Merce Delbert Christensen. Marilyn (better known as Momma Kay) was a rare and beautiful loving soul who always brought happiness and joy to all. Kay enjoyed social gatherings with friends and family. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and loving husband, Merce Delbert Christensen; and is survived by her 2 brothers, Mike and Steve Socwell; 8 sons; 4 daughters; 31 grandkids, 23 great-grandkids.
The Memorial will be held on her birthday, Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Chapel, 17111 So. Camp William's Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 10, 2019