Marjorie Boynton

1934 ~ 2019

Marjorie Hardcastle Boynton passed away February 5, 2019, at the age of 84 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 24, 1934 in Riverton, Utah to Alma Glen and Jane Winter Withers Hardcastle.

Marge and Charlie were married on April 9th,1951 at her mother's home during a ship leave while Charlie was serving in the Navy. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Marge followed Charlie while he served in the Navy to San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington before returning home to Sandy where they lived for forty-five years. They have resided in St. George for the past twenty years.

Marge was always willing to work hard for what she wanted. She gained her work ethic while she was young and living on her parents' farm. She worked for several businesses as a payroll accountant. She loved music and was always listening to the classics. She worked hard to learn to play the hymns on the piano. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had the opportunity to serve in several callings including serving with Charlie as a temple worker at the Jordan River Temple for four and a half years. They have participated in temple work weekly for many years while living in St. George. They also served as Church Service missionaries in the St. George Employment Center.

Marge was a compassionate, caregiver to everyone who needed her. She cared for her Mother in her later years, and for her aged single Aunt Florence before her passing. She and Charlie made friends with several single older neighbors and were there to take care of anything that was needed. Marjorie loved her family and loved being with them on any adventure from camping, fishing, boating, and Disneyland. She was an accomplished seamstress and sewed several of the girl's prom dresses including Mitzi and Deanna's wedding dress. She loved golfing and traveling with friends. Her daughters, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren were her joy and delight. She was always excited about any of their accomplishments. Grandma and Grandpa were always there to support them at any activity. She always encouraged them to do their best and be their best in everything they did.

Marjorie is survived by her husband Joseph Charles Boynton, Daughters, Cathy (Dennis) Smith, Mitzi (Ron) Attebury, Deanna (Paul) Brady; 13 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Leon Hardcastle, Sarah Hardcastle Reid, William Hardcastle, Donald Hardcastle and great-granddaughter Danika Soto.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S) in Sandy beginning at 2PM. A viewing will precede the funeral services beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary