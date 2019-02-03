In Loving Memory

Martha P. Sudweeks passed on to be with her family in heaven on January 25th 2019. She was at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah and was asleep in her bed, which was where she wanted to be. Martha was a kind and generous lady who made several donations to charitable organizations and had a love for all

animals and peoples. She is survived by her brother Roger Reed and preceded in death by her sisters Alice McCue, Jeanne Greenfield, Eleanore Hatch, as well as brothers Harry Peed and Alex Peed and her mother Irene Tennant Peed. As per her request, her remains were donated to the U. of U. medical school in order to help further education and research. There will not be a memorial service or funeral, also by her request. We love her and miss her very much.

