Michael Butt

1965 ~ 2019

Michael Gordon Butt passed away on February 5, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 10, 1965 to Ray Devoy Bursett and Margie Lund.

Michael was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He was a great story teller, jokester, and was always smiling. Michael had many friends and was always there to help whenever he was needed. The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Mental Health for their love and support.

He is survived by his mother, Margie Butt, and his brothers, Randy (Glynis) Bursett, Jerry Butt, and Kevin (Shawna) Bursett.

A viewing will be held on Sat., Feb.16, 2019, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 14, 2019