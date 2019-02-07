Milo Steele Hadlock

1924-2019

Milo Steele Hadlock, 94, passed away on February 5, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was born at home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 14, 1924 to Jennie Steele and Ferry LeRoy Hadlock.

During WWII Milo served with the Army Air Corps Aviation Engineers in the South Pacific for three years. After the war, he proposed to his sweetheart, Jacqueline Rohde. Before they were married, Milo served a church mission in the Eastern Canadian Mission. Following his mission he and Jacqueline (Jackie) were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1948. They are the parents of 5 children and were married 69 years. Milo's life is a testament to his love and devotion to his wife and children.

Milo graduated from Utah State University in Education and taught school 34 years. Also a skilled home builder and craftsman, he and Jackie built nine homes together and one apartment building. He always seemed to have a hammer or saw in his hand.

Bicycle racing became Milo's avid pastime. As a five-time national time-trial champion and a winner of international races he was a well known bike racer. Milo was also an expert genealogist, finding countless numbers of ancestors in his family tree and serving them in the temple.

Blessed with many talents, Milo ice skated, skied, kept bees, played the bugle, baked bread, made fudge, sang in choirs, square danced and served faithfully in church callings all his life. Milo's legacy of dedication and honest labor is monumental.

Milo is survived by his children Milo Rohde Hadlock (Jeannine), Mary Ann Van Alstyne (Peter), Susan Kruger (Russell), Margaret Douglass (Sändra), Kenneth Jack Hadlock (Debra), 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and one brother Tony Hadlock. Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline, and siblings Virginia, Ferry, Hattie, LaRue, Esther and Jennie.

Funeral Saturday Feb. 9, 2019, 11:00am, viewing at 9:30am, Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd, 10600 S, Sandy, UT 84092. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery

