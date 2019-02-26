Home

Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olympus 7th Ward
2700 E. 4500 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Olympus 7th Ward
2700 E. 4500 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Olympus 7th Ward
2700 E. 4500 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
Milton Lyman Davis Obituary
Milton Lyman Davis
1933 ~ 2019
Born to Milton and Enone Davis. Married Helen Evans 1953; later divorced. Married Margaret Hennis Christensen 1964 in S.L.Temple. Graduated from West High and U of U. Served as an electronic technician in U.S. Navy. Worked at KSL Television, then KUED as a field engineer, completing the translator system enabling rural Utah to see KUED. Became Chief Engineer then acting General Manager of KUED. Served as Director of Media Services at the U of U. Worked for the State of Utah in Information Tech Services. Later was a consultant for UCAN. Inducted into the Public Safety Telecommunication Hall of Fame in 2004. He also loved being a volunteer helping students read at Stansbury Elem. Active member of the LDS Church serving as teacher, Scoutmaster, Elder's Quorum Pres., Bishopric Counselor, High Counselor. He was a hard worker. Loved to be of service. His garage had every tool; Mr. Fix-it of the neighborhood! Loved his family. Many fond memories of his boat and Lake Powell. Survived by Margaret, sons: Kerry (Sherie), Shawn (Kathy), Jody (Cindy), Guy (Ginny), daughters: Julie, Beth Linker; 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and counting; brother Kay (Connie), sister LuAnn Welch. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carrie; granddaughter Merci, son Todd, sisters: Audrey (Stan) Groen and Lell (Doug) Farley. Milt's body was donated to the U of U School of Medicine.
Memorial Service: Olympus 7 th Ward, 2700 E. 4500 S., SLC, UT. March 2 at 11:00 am. Visitations at the Ward March 1 from 6-8 pm and March 2 from 9:30-10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Utah Food Bank, 3150 S. 900 W., SLC, UT 84110 or the .
Special thanks to Rocky Mtn. Hospice and to our happy Saane. Online condolences can be made at www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2019
