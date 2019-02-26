Milton Lyman Davis

1933 ~ 2019

Born to Milton and Enone Davis. Married Helen Evans 1953; later divorced. Married Margaret Hennis Christensen 1964 in S.L.Temple. Graduated from West High and U of U. Served as an electronic technician in U.S. Navy. Worked at KSL Television, then KUED as a field engineer, completing the translator system enabling rural Utah to see KUED. Became Chief Engineer then acting General Manager of KUED. Served as Director of Media Services at the U of U. Worked for the State of Utah in Information Tech Services. Later was a consultant for UCAN. Inducted into the Public Safety Telecommunication Hall of Fame in 2004. He also loved being a volunteer helping students read at Stansbury Elem. Active member of the LDS Church serving as teacher, Scoutmaster, Elder's Quorum Pres., Bishopric Counselor, High Counselor. He was a hard worker. Loved to be of service. His garage had every tool; Mr. Fix-it of the neighborhood! Loved his family. Many fond memories of his boat and Lake Powell. Survived by Margaret, sons: Kerry (Sherie), Shawn (Kathy), Jody (Cindy), Guy (Ginny), daughters: Julie, Beth Linker; 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and counting; brother Kay (Connie), sister LuAnn Welch. Preceded in death by his parents, daughter Carrie; granddaughter Merci, son Todd, sisters: Audrey (Stan) Groen and Lell (Doug) Farley. Milt's body was donated to the U of U School of Medicine.

Memorial Service: Olympus 7 th Ward, 2700 E. 4500 S., SLC, UT. March 2 at 11:00 am. Visitations at the Ward March 1 from 6-8 pm and March 2 from 9:30-10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, send donations to: Utah Food Bank, 3150 S. 900 W., SLC, UT 84110 or the .

Special thanks to Rocky Mtn. Hospice and to our happy Saane. Online condolences can be made at www.serenityfhs.com

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary