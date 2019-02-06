Nancy Graves

Singleton

1960 - 2019

Our sweet mother and loving wife, Nancy Graves Singleton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 4, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born February 11, 1960, the fourth of five children, to Doris and Morris Graves in Salt Lake City. She was raised in Murray, and graduated from Murray High School in 1978. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and remained a missionary throughout her life.

She married the love of her life and eternal companion, Todd Gary Singleton on February 26, 1983 in the Jordan River Temple. Her life revolved around their precious children; Nicki, Nanette Pututau (Joe), Noelle and T.J. She loved spending time with her family more than anything, whether they were snuggling watching a movie, having dance parties, laughing with each other, performing their family bluegrass band or vacationing in Disneyland.

Besides her family, she was the most passionate about the gospel of Jesus Christ, putting her heart and soul into every calling she had. She especially loved her years serving with the youth. She was a woman of many talents, and always said that her testimony of the gospel was her greatest blessing.

She also had a fiery passion for entrepreneurship and enjoyed starting and growing multiple successful businesses, with her husband as her partner. She faced many trials in her life and always remained an optimist asking herself "What's good about this?"

Survived by her husband, children, four siblings; Marti Johnson, Russell Graves, Becky Wilkes, Tom Graves, mother-in-law, Jackie Singleton, and a very large and loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Gary Singleton.

She left a lasting impression on everyone she met, making them feel like they were her best friend.

A viewing will be held at the Holladay 10th Ward Chapel at 4601 Chapel Drive, Holladay, UT 84117, on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the same location at 1:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com

