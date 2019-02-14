Nancy Lynne

Sleater Cook

1935 ~ 2019

Nancy Lynne Sleater Cook, a beautiful, elegant, and elect woman passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 83. Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, counselor and friend whom we will miss immensely. Lynne was born July 17, 1935 to George Grant Sleater and Myrtle Brown in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Murray, Utah, attended Murray High School and the University of Utah. She was a member of Chi Omega where she made life-long friends. She married Donald Victor Cook on March 18, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lynne loved reading, learning, gardening and associating with her dear friends. Her home was a reflection of her love for beautiful things. She was a detailed perfectionist in every aspect of her life. Many were beneficiaries of her talents and wisdom. She shared a love of horses with Don and their sons, especially as they showed Arabians on a national level. Don and Lynne enjoyed traveling the world and spending time at their condo in Oceanside, California. Most of all she loved being surrounded by her family. Lynne was an active member of her faith. She served in many different callings in Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society. She and Don served 2 service missions together. She was very supportive of Don in his leadership callings while raising their 5 children. Her love and faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and the gospel brought her great strength and comfort. While we are saddened by her passing, we know she is thrilled to be reunited with Dad. Lynne is survived by her children, Laurie (Kelvyn Jr) Cullimore, Todd (DonnaRae), Derek (Jhonathan Gonzalez), Cami Burgon (Joseph Cromar), Carrie (Mike) Wagstaff, 28 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, foster daughter, Lori Mannie and her 6 children and 5 grandchildren, her sister, Vicki (David) Weston, her brother, Sonny Sleater, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sweetheart, Don, sister-in-law, Pat Sleater and her parents. We wish to express our love and appreciation to Yolanda Mangalindan for her gentle care of Mom & Dad for many years, her doctors, Summit Hospice, and her attentive nurse, Kim Grover. Viewings will be held Friday, February 15, from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah, and Saturday, February 16, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Millcreek Stake Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Millcreek Stake Center: 4220 S. Jeannine Drive, Millcreek, Utah. Interment: Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.

