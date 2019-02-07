Home

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandy West Stake Center
8670 South 220 East
Sandy, UT
Nathan Scott Davis


Nathan Scott Davis
1979 - 2019
Nathan Scott Davis, of Sandy, UT, passed away February 5, 2019 at the age of 39, at St.Mark's Hospital after a short but fierce battle with stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma (Kidney Cancer).
Nate was born in Monroe, Snohomish, Washington on September 11, 1979. Nate was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served a mission at the age of 19 in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He married the love of his life, Alicia Gardner, on May 17, 2002 and settled in Sandy, Utah where they had 4 beautiful children. Nate touched many lives and was
passionate about helping others. He served faithfully in all his callings, including as a Bishop and remained strong in the faith through his passing.
Nate is survived by his wife, Alicia; 4 children: Anna (15), Brooklyn (13), Cami (11), Drake (9); his parents: Scott and Kristy Davis; 5 siblings: Nichole (Phil) Larsen, Krystal (Gordon) Hunt, Matt (Natalie) Davis, Josh (Indy) Davis, Jacob (Renee) Davis and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Sandy West Stake Center, 8670 South 220 East, Sandy, UT. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the services.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 7, 2019
