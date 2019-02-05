Naydene Shortell

A Beautiful Soul

Naydene passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born November 17, 1923 in Covina, CA to Elizabeth and Baird Spell. Naydene moved to Salt Lake where she lived on her mother's chicken farm. She graduated from Judge Memorial the class of 1942. She married Brayton "Boots" Shortell in December of 1945 and together they had three boys, Rodger, Stephen and Donald. She was a very loving and playful mother to her children. Naydene's favorite things were spending time with her family, traveling and partying. She also loved gardening and crochet. She was a loving, caring and giving woman who was loved by all who met her.

She is survived by her son Rodger (Vicki) Shortell of Maui; grandchildren Michael, Stephen, Brayton, Sarah, Emily, Tiare, Justin; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband; her sons Stephen and Donald; grandson Rodger; brother John Vincent McDonald; and sisters Denyse Gledhill and Jackie Allen.

The family is especially thankful for Naydene's "girls" (her nurses) and all the staff at The Ridge for their excellent care, and her nieces and cousins who did so much for her in her final days.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7th at 12:30 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake where Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM. Committal service will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave & "T" Street.

Published in Deseret News on Feb. 5, 2019